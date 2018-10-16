Deadly two-car crash closes part of major Lexington highway at I-20

One person was killed in a two-car crash that has shut down part of a highway in Lexington this morning, according to police.
The crash happened around 10 a.m. on S.C. 6 at Interstate 20, according to Cpl. Cameron Mortenson of the Lexington Police Department.
Details about the crash were not immediately available, but Mortenson said one person died and another was transported to Palmetto Health-Richland hospital for unknown injuries.
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased after the next of kin is notified.
All outbound lanes of S.C. 6 are being diverted to I-20, but all inbound lanes are still open, Mortenson said. Traffic in the area is slow and congested, and the closure will be in effect for at least a couple of hours.
Exit 55 A on I-20 West is closed, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash comes a day after two people were killed in a two-car crash near the S.C. State Farmers Market in Lexington County. That crash ended a police chase involving a stolen car.
Lexington County has had some of the deadliest roadways in the state this year with 51 deaths as of Monday morning, according to numbers released by the S.C. Department of Public Safety. That’s second only to Spartanburg County, which has 59 traffic deaths.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
