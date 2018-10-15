Injuries reported after chase ends in crash in front of SC State Farmers Market

A Monday morning pursuit involving a stolen car ended when the car crashed into a commercial vehicle in front of the S.C. State Farmers Market.
Details are limited, but the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were pursuing a car that was reported stolen when the car crashed into a commercial vehicle on Charleston Highway in front of the farmers market.
The crash happened around 11:15 a.m., according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Injuries are reported, the sheriff’s department said. The extent of injuries was unknown.
No patrol car cars were involved in the crash and no deputies were injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
