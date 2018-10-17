After losing baby earlier this year, Riverbanks Zoo gorilla welcomes new infant

Months after expanding its western lowland gorilla troop by one, the Riverbanks Zoo & Garden welcomed a second baby, according to a zoo statement.

Mother Macy and dad Cenzoo became new parents after the infant was born at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the statement.

“The first 72-hours post-partum are the most critical; however, both mom and infanct appear to be doing well,” Sue Pfaff, the curator of mammals, said in the statement. “The baby’s eyes are open, the infant looks alert and the entire family troop is adapting well to the newest member.”

Zoo officials are ecstatic about the newest addition, especially considering the lost of her first infant in May, according to the statement.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The baby has yet to be named, and the zoo has yet to give out its gender.

The zoo will be closing the gorilla area to visitors over the next few days while the troop gets to know the newest little one a little better, according to the statement.

Macy is the half sister of Kazi, who gave birth to a male baby in June. That baby, now 5-months-old, was the first to be raised at the Riverbanks Zoo.

The Riverbanks Zoo went through a baby boom this year, welcoming a giraffe, koala, two litters of African lion cubs, penguins and numerous Santa Cruz Island Galapagos tortoises.