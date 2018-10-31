Sewers in SC city being searched after red balloons found tied to drains, mayor says

Objects from a Stephen King horror story-turned-movie were spotted several times in one South Carolina city on Halloween.

In response, the mayor of Fountain Inn reported he was taking the situation seriously.





Red balloons were found tied to numerous sewer drains in the Upstate S.C. city, Mayor Sam Lee posted on his Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

Lee said he notified the sewer department, and there will be “an extensive search of the sewer lines throughout the city.”

The red balloons could be a homage to Pennywise the Dancing Clown, the villain in King’s best-selling novel “IT.”

In “IT,” Pennywise uses a red balloon as a calling card, Paste reported.

Pennywise lives in the sewers of the fictional town of Derry, Maine in “IT,” according to Rolling Stone.

While the balloons spotted in Fountain Inn might be just a Halloween trick, Lee did not waste time reacting to the “numerous reports.”

He said the search of the sewers “will ensure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable Halloween.”

