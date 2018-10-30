College student’s Halloween costume was so scary others called 911, Florida cops say

A Halloween costume caused a scare on a college campus Tuesday.

It didn’t involve ghosts or monsters, but one student’s outfit caused alarm because what he was wearing included live rounds of ammunition.

A University of Central Florida student dressed as “The Terminator,” in a classroom, according to campus police.

“The 20-year-old junior’s outfit consisted of a leather jacket and a bandolier of live shotgun shells,” UCF Chief of Police Carl Metzger said at a news conference that was posted on the police department’s Facebook page.

Police said the student had dozens of shotgun shells strapped to his chest. He was attempting to look like the movie character made famous by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Metzger said it was ultimately determined that there was no threat to campus, and the student did not have a shotgun — real or a toy. Nonetheless, concern was raised and a 911 call was made.

“This was just a Halloween costume, there was no ill intent on this student’s part, but certainly wasn’t the smartest thing to do,” Metzger said . “While it’s not illegal to have ammunition on campus, it certainly is in poor taste given the events of the past week.”

The UCF police offered some “friendly advice” regarding dressing up for Halloween on Facebook, asking followers “to avoid incorporating simulated or actual ammunition or weapons into costumes. Doing so can scare others and put safety at risk.”

The junior will not be facing any criminal charges, even though he was detained for disrupting a campus function, per Metzger.

“Having weapons, simulated weapons anything that might raise an alarm is in poor taste and not very smart,” Metzger said. “Please use good judgment, don’t do what this person did today and dress up in an outfit that might raise the alarm of our campus community.”