Incumbents run strong in Lexington County school board elections

With more than 94 percent of precincts reporting, incumbents were generally running strong in Lexington County school board races Tuesday night, except in Lexington 1, where the incumbents chose not to run..
Lexington 1 (town of Lexington, Pelion, Gilbert areas)
Newcomers Tim Oswald, Jada Boatwright Garris, and Kyle Guyton were headed for victory in the race for three open seats on the board.
None of the three incumbents in those seats — Chairwoman Debra Knight and members Sandra Bachman and Bradley Pitts — sought re-election.
Trailing were Reese L. McCurdy and Chris Rice. Kevin Scott Vaughn dropped out of the race.
Lexington 2 (Cayce-West Columbia)
Newcomers Cristina Fitts Rucker and Bud Summers as well as incumbent Linda Alford-Wooten were leading for three open seats over incumbent Brad Giles, frequent board critic Wayne Roy McKim and Michael John Neal.
Lexington 3 (Batesburg-Leesville)
Frances Bouknight along with incumbents Gariane P. Gunter and Cheryl A. Burgess were leading in the race for three open seats. Trailing were Billy Berry and Eddie Cogdill.
Lexington 4 (Gaston-Swansea)
Challengers Donna Franklin Goodwin joined incumbents Zachary “Coach Zack” Smith and Brad Frick in the lead for three open seats. Trailing were incumbent Sadie Kirkland Wannamaker and challengers Viola Frances McDaniel and Robert B White III.
Lexington-Richland 5 (Irmo, Chapin, Dutch Fork)
Incumbent Jan Hammond and newcomer Ken Loveless led incumbent Ellen Baumgardner in the race for two district seats. The school district also had two open district seats in Richland County.
Editor’s note: These results are from 94 of 101 precincts reporting countywide.
Lexington 1 school board
Three seats open
- Jada Boatwright Garris 13,308
- Richard Kyle Guyton 13,425
- Reese Lassiter McCurdy 10,007
- Timothy Franklin Oswald 15,042
Robert Christopher Rice 12,128
- Kevin Scott Vaughn Dropped out
Lexington 2 school district
Three seats open
- Linda Alford-Wooten (I) 5,905
- Brad Giles (I) 4,808
- Wayne Roy McKim 3,814
Michael John Neal 2,209
Christina Fitts Rucker 6,537
- James Bud Summers 5,635
Lexington Three
Three seats open
- Billy Berry (I) 1,098
- Frances K. Bouknight 1,702
Cheryl A Burgess (I) 1,350
- William Eddie Cogdill 915
- Gariane P. Gunter (I) 1,396
Lexington School District 4
Three seats open
- Bradley “Brad” J. Frick (I) 1,300
- Donna Franklin Goodwin 1,367
- Viola Frances McDaniel 709
- Zachary “Coach Zack” Smith (I) 1,216
- Sadie Kirkland Wannamaker (I) 1,045
- Robert B White II 656
Lexington-Richland School District 5
Two Lexington seats open
- Ellen Baumgardner (I) 7,828
- Jan Hammond (I) 10,189
- Ken Loveless 9,418
