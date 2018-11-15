DOJ scolds Irmo over alleged violation of woman’s housing rights

The federal Justice Department is threatening to go after the Town of Irmo because it would not allow a woman to extend a carport to the front of her home to cover a ramp.

In a letter sent to the town last month, the DOJ proposes guidelines for the town to follow, as well as a $40,000 settlement for the town to dodge a federal lawsuit. The woman, who has not identified herself because she fears for her safety, is arguing the town violated her rights under fair housing laws.

Because of a municipal ordinance that disallows carports, garages and similar structures in front yards, the woman involved in the case couldn’t cover the ramp. That resulted in multiple slip-and-fall injuries, which included broken bones, according to reporting by WIS News.

The woman sought an exemption from the law but that was denied. Requests for exemptions from town laws go through Town Administrator Robert Brown. Brown crosschecks the resident’s appeal with the laws and, when needed, the Americans with Disabilities Act, Mayor Hardy King said.

Brown wrote in an email to The State that he could not comment on his process for considering appeals or about how he handled the woman’s case in 2015. He also wrote that “DOJ has threatened litigation.”

King said the town acted lawfully, but declined to comment further on the case. He said the issue would be handled by the town’s liability insurance attorney.

King said that attorney is crafting a response to the DOJ letter. The deadline to respond is Friday, Nov. 16.

According to reports, the woman went through the town’s zoning committee, the town council and Housing and Urban Development. HUD then brought the case to the DOJ.

The town has faced criticism in the past over other anti-blight ordinances, such as one law that restricts where residents can park. Residents say the law hurts disabled residents, and the town council discussed amending the ordinance to accommodate them.