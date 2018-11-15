Deadly multi-vehicle crash shuts down major Lexington highway

A deadly multi-car crash has closed U.S. 1 in Lexington this morning, according to police.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on U.S. 1 at Morgan Drive, near Interstate 20, according to the Lexington Police Department.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher told The State that one person was killed. The identity will be released by Fisher’s office after the next of kin is notified.
Details about the crash are limited, but police say U.S. 1 is closed to all traffic until further notice, and motorists are urged to avoid the area.
Inbound traffic on U.S. 1 is being detoured onto I-20, police said. Outbound traffic is being detoured onto Harmon Street. Traffic already on U.S. 1 is being turned around.
Injuries have been reported; however, the extent of those injuries is not immediately clear.
A picture posted to Twitter by the police department shows at least four cars with damage, including an SUV that appears to have run off the roadway and crashed through a fence.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
