Historic Babcock Building fire is out. Crews to investigate cause, evaluate damage

After Columbia firefighters battled a large blaze at the historic Babcock Building on Bull Street Thursday night, investigators will begin Friday the process of deciphering what started the fire.
The fire, which at times shot through the roof of the former state hospital building, was put out at about 11 p.m. Thursday, and firefighters were able to safely enter the building, according to a Tweet from Columbia Fire.
All in all, more than 60 firefighters spent more than five hours battling the blaze.
According to Chief Aubrey Jenkins, the fire was initially contained to the fourth floor on the south side of the condemned building. The fire then spread to the east through the roof, Director of Cultural Resources for Historic Columbia John Sherrer said in a video posted to Twitter.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“We’re just hoping for the best on this landmark structure,” Sherrer said in the video.
Photos seem to show minimal damage to the building’s exterior facade, and the building is not expected to be a total loss, Jenkins said.
As of late Thursday night, no injuries were reported from the fire.
“We are all heartbroken at the damage to the historic Babcock Building & thankful to the brave men & women of @ColaFire who protected & fought to preserve this treasure,” Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin tweeted Friday morning.
As the smoke clears, investigators will begin the task of figuring out what started the fire in the historic building, Jenkins said.
The Babcock Building has a long history in Columbia. It was build between 1857 and 1885, experiencing waves of new construction throughout those years. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in October 1981, though it was in use well into the 1990s.
The building originally housed the South Carolina Lunatic Asylum, one of the mental hospitals built across the country in support for better care for the mentally ill, according to the National Register.
The facility was scheduled to be redeveloped into about 200 apartments.
Comments