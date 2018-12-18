Pedestrian hit and killed near Lexington High School

A pedestrian was hit and killed in Lexington early Tuesday, according to the coroner.
The deadly incident happened on U.S. 1 at Charter Road, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol. That’s near Lexington High School.
Details are limited, but Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said a pedestrian was killed. The identity will be released by Fisher’s office after the next of kin is notified.
This was the fourth person killed on Richland and Lexington county roadways in less than 24 hours.
Two people died in a wrong-way crash at I-26 and I-77 Monday, and a driver died early Tuesday after crashing into a guard rail at I-20 and I-26.
Check back for updates.
