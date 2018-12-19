‘Until we run with you again’: Tributes pour in for SC woman killed during group run

Online tributes poured in Tuesday and Wednesday for a Lexington woman who died after being hit by a truck during a pre-dawn run with her fitness group.
Dianne Sullivan Wells, 36, was crossing U.S. 1 near Lexington High School around 5 a.m. Tuesday when she was fatally struck by a Chevrolet pickup, troopers and coroner’s officials have said. At the time she was on a morning run with her group, Females in Action — or FiA — which is the female equivalent of the faith-based fitness group F3.
Troopers said Wells was wearing reflective clothing and lights and was crossing in a crosswalk when she was hit.
As news of Wells’ death spread, online tributes from FiA and F3 groups from around the state and country expressed condolences and prayers for both Wells’ family and friends and the driver of the pickup that hit her. Many groups dedicated their Wednesday morning workouts and runs in memory of Wells, whose name in FiA was “Digits.”
