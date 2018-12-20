Local

Columbia woman killed in early-morning apartment fire

By Teddy Kulmala

December 20, 2018 09:36 AM

See destruction of Columbia apartment fire

The fire happened at the Beldon Spring Lake Apartments off Ranch Road near Decker Boulevard. Two people were transported by Richland County EMS with unknown injuries and at least 10 more have been displaced.
By
Up Next
The fire happened at the Beldon Spring Lake Apartments off Ranch Road near Decker Boulevard. Two people were transported by Richland County EMS with unknown injuries and at least 10 more have been displaced.
By
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A Columbia woman died after an early-morning fire at an apartment complex Thursday, officials have confirmed.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim late Thursday morning as 44-year-old Francina Harrison Henry, of Ranch Road. Henry was taken from the fire scene to Palmetto Health Richland hospital, where she died shortly before 1:30 a.m., Watts said.

An autopsy indicated Henry died from smoke inhalation, Watts said.

The fire broke out just after midnight, the Columbia Fire Department has said. Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries that were unknown at the time. It was not clear if the deceased was one of those transported.

The blaze started in one of the first-floor units of a building, fire officials said. At least 50 firefighters, including resources from Fort Jackson, responded to the two-alarm fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

  Comments  