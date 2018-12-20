Columbia woman killed in early-morning apartment fire

A Columbia woman died after an early-morning fire at an apartment complex Thursday, officials have confirmed.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim late Thursday morning as 44-year-old Francina Harrison Henry, of Ranch Road. Henry was taken from the fire scene to Palmetto Health Richland hospital, where she died shortly before 1:30 a.m., Watts said.
An autopsy indicated Henry died from smoke inhalation, Watts said.
The fire broke out just after midnight, the Columbia Fire Department has said. Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries that were unknown at the time. It was not clear if the deceased was one of those transported.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The blaze started in one of the first-floor units of a building, fire officials said. At least 50 firefighters, including resources from Fort Jackson, responded to the two-alarm fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments