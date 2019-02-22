Downtown Tex-Mex restaurant closes

Tin Lizzy’s, a Tex-Mex taco joint in Columbia’s Vista, has closed.
A phone call to the restaurant Friday morning confirmed it has closed.
“This location is now permanantly closed. We would like to thank our guests for great memories and for allowing us to be a part of your community,” a recorded voice on the phone line says.
The Atlanta-based chain opened its Gervais Street location, its first in South Carolina, in 2015.
Craft Axe Throwing recently opened in the space beside Tin Lizzy’s.
Tin Lizzy’s has one remaining S.C. restaurant, in Greenville, as well as locations across Georgia and in Florida.
