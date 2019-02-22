Local

Downtown Tex-Mex restaurant closes

By Sarah Ellis

February 22, 2019 10:37 AM

New restaurants, businesses opening in the Midlands

Here are the new stores and restaurants opening around Columbia, SC and the Midlands.
By
Up Next
Here are the new stores and restaurants opening around Columbia, SC and the Midlands.
By
COLUMBIA, SC

Tin Lizzy’s, a Tex-Mex taco joint in Columbia’s Vista, has closed.

A phone call to the restaurant Friday morning confirmed it has closed.

“This location is now permanantly closed. We would like to thank our guests for great memories and for allowing us to be a part of your community,” a recorded voice on the phone line says.

The Atlanta-based chain opened its Gervais Street location, its first in South Carolina, in 2015.

Craft Axe Throwing recently opened in the space beside Tin Lizzy’s.

Tin Lizzy’s has one remaining S.C. restaurant, in Greenville, as well as locations across Georgia and in Florida.

Sarah Ellis

Sarah Ellis has reported on Columbia and Richland County since 2014. She graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in journalism. She’s probably skipping happy hour to go to a County Council meeting.

  Comments  