Local

Third Trenholm Plaza store closing

By Jeff Wilkinson

February 25, 2019 04:42 PM

New restaurants, businesses opening in the Midlands

Here are the new stores and restaurants opening around Columbia, SC and the Midlands.
By
Up Next
Here are the new stores and restaurants opening around Columbia, SC and the Midlands.
By
COLUMBIA SC

Trenholm Plaza is losing another business.

Gwen Rawls Italian Shoe Boutique is closing on Thursday. It has been open for seven years.

“We would like to thank you for your loyalty and patronage to Gwen Rawls over the past 7 years,” a post on the store’s Facebook page said. “It’s been a tremendous pleasure having you as a valued client.”

The page advertised 70 percent off on remaining inventory. The store was packed on Monday.

Rawls plans to “look for other pursuits,” a store official said.

It is the third business to close in the upscale shopping center recently.

The 32 Degrees Yogurt Bar next to Tazza Kitchen closed. The Birmingham-based soft serve ice cream chain opened in the shopping center on Jan. 18, 2011.

Also, Rosso italian restaurant is moving to a new location.

Jeff Wilkinson

Jeff Wilkinson has worked for The State for both too long and not long enough. He’s covered politics, city government, history, business, the military, marijuana and the Iraq War. Jeff knows the weird, wonderful and untold secrets of South Carolina. Buy him a shot and he’ll tell you all about them.

  Comments  