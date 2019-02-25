Third Trenholm Plaza store closing

Trenholm Plaza is losing another business.
Gwen Rawls Italian Shoe Boutique is closing on Thursday. It has been open for seven years.
“We would like to thank you for your loyalty and patronage to Gwen Rawls over the past 7 years,” a post on the store’s Facebook page said. “It’s been a tremendous pleasure having you as a valued client.”
The page advertised 70 percent off on remaining inventory. The store was packed on Monday.
Rawls plans to “look for other pursuits,” a store official said.
It is the third business to close in the upscale shopping center recently.
The 32 Degrees Yogurt Bar next to Tazza Kitchen closed. The Birmingham-based soft serve ice cream chain opened in the shopping center on Jan. 18, 2011.
Also, Rosso italian restaurant is moving to a new location.
