Lexington church damaged, thousands without power after severe storms, possible tornadoes

Powerful storms that rolled through the Midlands Sunday night caused damage and power outages.

Early damage reports from the storm includes downed trees and limbs, standing water in roadways, according to tweets from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. Similar scenes of damage are being reported across the Midlands, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

The front of Red Bank Baptist Church was damaged by the storm, as one of the columns was knocked down and another is leaning over. Some other minor damage to the Red Bank Baptist campus included an overturned supply shed.

Around 150 adults and children were at the church Sunday night for normal weekly services when the storm came through, church staff told The State. Those in attendance huddled in a long hallway, with the children singing “Jesus Loves Me.”

No injuries were reported.

The storms have left 8,270 South Carolina power customers in the dark as of 7:30 p.m., the S.C. Emergency Management Division posted on Twitter. The sheriff’s department tweeted about 5,000 of those outages are in Lexington County.

Traffic lights are out at the intersection of South Lake Drive and Glassmaster Road in Lexington, according to a tweet from police.

In the St. Andrews area, crews with the Columbia Fire Department are responding numerous calls about storm damage that knocked down trees and power lines, according to a tweet.

Lexington County officials tweeted there were trees that fell on houses in Red Bank and there were multiple reports of downed power lines, including on:

▪ Bouknight Road

▪ Muddy Springs Road

▪ Intersection of Brodie Road and Two Notch Road

▪ Intersection of Muddy Springs Road and Robbie Road

▪ Intersection of Roscoe Road and Longs Pond Road

“Don’t get out and drive if you don’t absolutely have to. If you absolutely have to drive, go slow,” the S.C. Emergency Management Division tweeted. In another message, it wrote “treat every down power line as if it were live. Avoid it and report to your utility.”

Trees crashed onto a vehicle in the 2400 block of Lincoln Street in Columbia, possibly caused by a tornado, according to a tweet from Midlands Weather.

Another possible tornado caused damage along Saluda River Road in West Columbia where there are reports of downed power lines, Midlands Weather said on Twitter. Other roads with down lines in that area include Betsy Drive, Timothy Road, and Jacob Road, the Columbia Police Department tweeted.

In West Columbia, there was report of a collapsed structure after a tree fell through a house on Skyland Drive, Midlands Weather tweeted.

A home was destroyed on Woodland Road in the Merriweather District, where several trees were knocked down, Midlands Weather reported on Twitter.

The severe weather is a product of a cold front moving through the Midlands, according to a briefing from the National Weather Service. The threat for severe weather in the Midlands will be from 4 p.m. to midnight.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.