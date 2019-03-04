Local

Tornado touched down near Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, officials confirm

By Teddy Kulmala

March 04, 2019 12:56 PM

A large tree was uprooted in Columbia during Sunday’s storms.
COLUMBIA, SC

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Columbia on Sunday night. 

Damage left in Columbia after Sunday’s severe storms was caused by a tornado that touched down just north of Riverbanks Zoo, the weather service said Monday afternoon. Surveyors determined it wsa an EF-1 with maximum winds of 95 mph. 

 

The weather service sent crews to survey damage in Richland, Lexington and Edgefield counties after Sunday’s severe weather. 

There’s been no confirmation on the possible tornadoes in Red Bank and Edgefield County. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

