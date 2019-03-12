‘PAW Patrol’ on a roll, adds another show to Columbia lineup

Columbia’s young fans of “PAW Patrol” will now have a fifth chance to see their favorite pups live.
A fifth performance of “PAW Patrol Live!” has been announced for May 25 at Colonial Life Arena, the arena said in a release Tuesday. Tickets for all five performances are on sale and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, by calling 803-745-3000 or in person at the box office outside the arena.
Tickets start at $24.
The live show will feature the Great Adventure Bay Race, a contest between Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger. When Mayor Goodway goes missing, the PAW Patrol is on the case.
The show originally was supposed to come to Columbia in September but was rescheduled when Hurricane Florence targeted the Palmetto State that week.
