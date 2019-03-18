Rotting since deadly 2015 flood, city demolishes remnants of Devine Street business

The bright yellow and green building that served as an eye sore and a painful reminder of Columbia’s deadly 2015 flood is no more.
City crews on Monday demolished the Title Loans building that sat at the intersection of Devine Street and Crowson Road, after receiving a FEMA grant to purchase afflicted homes and the vacant business, officials have said.
The land, which sits on the edge of Gills Creek, will now be a green space “in perpetuity” in accordance with conditions for receiving the grant, the police department said.
The former TitleMax building, which sits directly across Devine Street from the former Title Loans and has sat decaying since the October 2015 flood, also will be demolished soon, the owner has said.
