Threats against Lexington High prom found not credible. School adding police anyway

What happens during a school lockdown? A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.

After a student overheard a conversation, the Lexington High School prom will have additional police to watch over the event.

In an email to parents, principal Melissa Rawl tried to ease concerns and answer questions about rumored threats directed at the prom, which takes place Saturday night.

“We had a student overhear a conversation in the cafeteria about another student shooting up the prom,” Rawl wrote. “The student reported this to a guidance counselor who immediately alerted school administrators.”

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department investigated the threat and interviewed the students who sent the threatening message as well as students who received the message, Rawl said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“As a result, the parties involved in these messages are not being allowed to attend the prom or be on school grounds the night of the prom,” Rawl said.

Capt. Adam Myrick said the investigation found “nothing credible about the threat.”

No charges have been filed, Myrick said.

Extra law enforcement will be watching over the prom “in an abundance of caution and to put your minds at rest,” Rawl wrote to parents.

The principal also asked parents to talk with their children.

“Remind your students that they have an obligation to themselves and to their classmates to share information with adults at the school so that we can respond quickly to protect their safety,” Rawl wrote.