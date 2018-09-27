Teen arrested after police say he threatened to ‘shoot up’ Lexington High School

A Lexington teenager has been charged with threatening to open fire on Lexington High School.

Nicolas Aaron Schneider, 17, was arrested Thursday.

On Monday, he told investigators that he was suicidal and “upset with his school,” the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The sheriff’s department said Schneider threatened to “shoot up” Lexington High School.

According to an arrest warrant, Schneider also threatened to “blow up” the school. He also told another student that he was going to purchase guns and a bulletproof vest, the sheriff’s department said.

Lexington District One officials notified deputies after hearing about Schneider’s comments through the district’s tip line Monday, according to Sheriff Jay Koon.

“We became aware of the student’s thoughts and plans during our conversation with him at his house Monday night,” Koon said. “After we spoke with the student, EMS determined he needed to be transported for further evaluation. We arrested him as soon as he was medically cleared and discharged today.”

Lexington High School was on alert on Tuesday after threats against the school were made on social media, school officials said.

“We are thankful for the partnership that we have with the Sheriff Jay Koon and his department and appreciate their quick, decisive action in this case.”

Lexington Principal Melissa Rawl sent an email to parents Tuesday morning telling them officers would be on campus “in an abundance of caution,” The State’s Isabella Cueto reported.

Rawl said on Monday that the school was following “each and every report” and working with police to investigate the alleged threats. In a follow-up email around 1:30 p.m., Rawl wrote the “rumors” were made up of “bits and pieces of different social media remarks and comments from more than one student” and combined into one.

“This case shows ‘See something, say something’ isn’t just a slogan,” Koon said. “The school district’s quick action after the tip came in helped keep Lexington High students, teachers and staff safe.”

Lexington school district one’s Superintendent Greg Little said in a statement, “Know this. We do not tolerate threats to our students’ safety, and we believe that every child deserves a safe learning environment. Our administrators, School Resource Officers and many others work every day to make our schools safe places.”

Schneider is charged with “student threats,” according to Adam Myrick, spokesperson for LCSD.

The laws against threatening students and schools were strengthened this year by the Legislature, adding to the state code, “it is unlawful for school or college students to make threats to take the lives of or to inflict bodily harm upon others by using any form of communication whatsoever.”

The new law was created in the wake of the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in which 17 people were killed and another 17 wounded.

If convicted Schneider could face a fine of $2,000 or be imprisoned for a year or both. The crime is a misdemeanor.

Schneider is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing, LCSD says.