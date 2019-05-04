Local
SC woman repeatedly rammed husband’s car while her kids rode with her, police say
A Newberry mother used her car as a weapon against her husband with her children beside her, according to arrest warrants.
Heather Nicole Collins, 25, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, malicious injury to property and two counts of child neglect after a Friday encounter with her husband.
Collins repeatedly rammed her 2014 Jeep Patriot into a Honda Civic being driven by her husband, arrest warrants say. Collins’ two children were in the Jeep with her as she ran into the other car. Another person was in the car with Collins’ husband, the warrants show.
All the charges carry a possible sentence of up to 60 years in prison.
She was booked in the Newberry County Detention Center but was out by Saturday.
