Five Points restaurant announces that it’s closing — the second in a week

Cellar on Greene is closing.

Owner Ricky Mollohan made the announcement on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

It is the second restaurant in Five Points near the University of South Carolina in a week to announce it is closing.

“Thank you Columbia for all the support over the years,” Mollohan wrote. “Thank you for supporting our restaurants. and most of all, thank you for the friendships.”

Mollohan also owns Mr.Friendly’s New Southern Cafe in the same building at 2001 Greene St. as Cellar on Greene, and Solstice Kitchen at 841-4 Sparkleberry Lane in northeast Columbia.

“We look forward to making many more (friends) in the future at both Mr. Friendlys and Solstice Kitchen,” Mollohan wrote. “However, the time has come to say goodbye to Cellar on Greene (for real this time).”

Last October, Mollohan announced the restaurant, which featured small plates and a wide selection of wine, would cease dinner service. But that plan was dropped after customers voiced their support for staying open.

Now, the last dinner shift will be Saturday, May 25, Mollohan wrote.

“Until then, please join us for dinner Tuesday-Saturday night from 5-9:30 or stop by our retail wine shop,” he wrote.





Some staff will likely transfer to Mr. Friendlys and Solstice, Mollohan wrote.

“I know I will do everything I can to make sure all of them are still a part of our team,” he wrote.

The business will likely evolve into a catering service called Fat Beagle Catering, Mollohan wrote, “if everything goes well with our lease negotiations.”

Cellar on Greene, which has been open for about a decade, joins Blue Cactus Cafe in Five Points in announcing plans to close.

In a personal social-media post Friday, Blue Cactus owner Julie Ford said closing the well-regarded restaurant “was not my initial decision” but “frankly I think it’s best to walk away.”

In her post, Ford cited family and health issues.

But the restaurant has indicated it might come back in a smaller capacity.