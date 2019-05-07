‘We will be back’: Shuttered Five Points eatery vows it will return ‘on a smaller scale’

Blue Cactus Cafe in Five Points has closed, but the owner says they will be back on ‘a smaller form.’ Google Maps

Shortly after a longtime Five Points eatery announced that it had closed it doors, the owner said they “will be back in some smaller form.”

Blue Cactus Cafe closed its doors Sunday, exactly 25 years after it opened on May 5, 1994. But Monday, the restaurant’s social media pages hinted at a return of some sort.

“It may be the end of an era, but we will be back in some smaller form before long. Stay tuned!” a Monday post on the cafe’s Twitter page reads.

Owner Julie Ford elaborated in a Facebook post.

“Although the restaurant is closed I am going to restart on a smaller scale,” she wrote. “Hoping to get a spot in Soda City so I can sell the jars kimchi and spicy radish soon. Working with a friend to a get a commercial kitchen set up and I’ll do catering and maybe on some days, have individual to go orders that will be picked up.”

Blue Cactus was the first of two Five Points businesses to announce closings in a matter of days. Cellar on Greene, located just up Greene Street from Blue Cactus, announced Tuesday that it is closing.

