Teacher, student charged after classroom fight at Ridge View High School

Ridge View High School dmclemore@thestate.com

A teacher and student have been arrested after a classroom fight at Ridge View High School earlier this week.

Karon Mack Wilson Jr., 38, was charged with third-degree assault and battery and breach of peace, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday. A 15-year-old student also was charged with third-degree assault and battery and breach of peace, the sheriff’s department said.

Wilson turned himself in Thursday at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, the sheriff’s department said. The student will go before a Family Court judge for his charges.

Videos posted to social media after Tuesday’s altercation show a teacher and a student grappling and exchanging punches in a classroom.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

An incident report provided Thursday by the sheriff’s department identifies Wilson as the adult in the altercation. A Richland School District 2 spokeswoman would not confirm that Wilson was the teacher who resigned Wednesday after being placed on administrative leave following the fight.

Attempts by a reporter to reach Wilson at two different phone numbers and two different email addresses Thursday were unsuccessful.

The student is not being identified because of his age.

Wilson told a school resource officer and told the deputy that the student “swung on him in the classroom,” according to the report written by the school resource officer.

“He informed me that he was in his room when (the student) and some of his friends came into the room,” the deputy wrote during his interview with Wilson. “He mentioned that ‘I guess they like to play fight.’”

Wilson said he was “pushed against the white board” by the student when he was not looking, and that he told him “not to do that again,” the report states.

A short time later, the student “pushed him again and went into ‘playfight mode,’” during which one of them was hit on top of the head, according to the report.

Wilson told the deputy he “began to defend himself because he wasn’t going to just allow (the student) to hit him,” the report states.

The school resource officer later spoke with the family of the student. The report does not identify the student’s guardian.





“At her request, I explained that it was her right to pursue charges on behalf of the minor child,” the deputy wrote in the report. “I explained to her the concept of ‘reciprocal charges’ and ‘mutual combat’ and explained that depending on where the investigation led, that charges could be pressed from both parties.”

The student’s guardian told the officer she wished to pursue charges.

No charges have been filed in the case, and a sheriff’s department spokeswoman said Thursday that the case is still under investigation.

Wilson taught algebra and geometry at Ridge View, according to the high school’s website. He began teaching at the school last year, according to an August post on the school’s blog “AT THE VIEW Daily.”

Wilson has no prior criminal record in South Carolina, according to a records check by the State Law Enforcement Division.

Third-degree assault and battery is a misdemeanor that carries up to 30 days in jail or a $500 fine, under South Carolina law.