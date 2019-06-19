Second pedestrian hit and killed along Midlands roadway in less than a week

A pedestrian died after being hit by a car along an Orangeburg County highway — the second deadly pedestrian incident on that highway this week, according to troopers.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 near Canaan Road, which is just southeast of the city of Orangeburg, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A pedestrian walking north along U.S. 301 was hit by a northbound Ford Taurus, Southern said. The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, died.

The identity will be released by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.

Southern said the pedestrian was wearing all dark clothing at the time.

This was the second time in less than a week that a pedestrian died on U.S. 301 in Orangeburg County. Saturday night, a pedestrian died after running into traffic on U.S. 301.

