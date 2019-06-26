Local
Dump truck overturns and crashes into Lexington County building
One person was injured when a dump truck overturned and crashed into a Lexington County building Wednesday.
It happened Wednesday afternoon on the 1200 block of Main Street in South Congaree, according to the County of Lexington.
A picture posted to the county’s Twitter pages shows the dump truck on its side, next to a toppled utility pole. The building that the truck hit includes a pizzeria and a convenience store.
One person had minor injuries, officials said.
It was not immediately clear what caused the dump truck to overturn and crash.
This was the third incident in less than 24 hours involving a dump truck in Richland and Lexington counties. The eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Lexington County were blocked for hours Tuesday morning when a dump truck hit an overpass, and an overturned dump truck and fuel spill shut down part of Two Notch Road Tuesday afternoon.
