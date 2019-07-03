‘Hocus Pocus’ and ‘King of the Hill’ star coming to Columbia for Soda City Comic Con

Soda City Comic Con proves a rousing success in its second year With a rocky start last year, Soda City Comic Con came back strong in 2016. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With a rocky start last year, Soda City Comic Con came back strong in 2016.

Things could get wicked next month when “Hocus Pocus” star Kathy Najimy casts her spell on Columbia and Soda City Comic Con.

Najimy, 62, will be a guest at Soda City Comic Con, which runs Aug. 10 and 11 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, the event announced Tuesday. She’ll attend both days to sign autographs, take photos and interact with attendees, according to the Facebook post.

Najimy starred alongside Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker as witches in the 1993 cult classic “Hocus Pocus,” and with Whoopi Goldberg as the lovable Sister Mary Patrick in the 1992 film “Sister Act” along with its sequel.

She also voiced matriarch Peggy Hill in the FX animated series “King of the Hill,” which ran from 1997 to 2010.

South Carolina native Mike Colter, who starred as the title character in Netflix’s “Luke Cage,” was a guest at last year’s Soda City Comic Con.

Tickets to this year’s event are $20 for Saturday, $15 for Sunday or $25 for both days, according to the event’s website. Children ages 6 to 12 are $5.