What’s going on with the search for USC president? Join The State for a live Q&A

The search for the next president of the University of South Carolina has been underway since Harris Pastides announced his retirement last October. The university has spent nearly $137,000 on its search for Pastides’ replacement, and the process has been fraught with controversy among USC students, faculty and staff.

Many questions linger about the process: What drove students to protest in the spring? Will USC continue the search? And why is Gov. Henry McMaster pressuring USC’s board of trustees to vote on former West Point superintendent Robert L. Caslen?

Join The State’s higher education reporter Lucas Daprile on tomorrow for an on-the-record Q&A about the highs and lows of USC’s presidential search. You can chat with other members of the community about the ongoing story, and learn more about Daprile’s conversations with students and faculty, the board of trustees, Pastides and Caslen.

When: Thursday, July 11 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.



Where: In the comment section at the bottom of this story



Learn more: Email ldaprile@thestate.com or clundmark@thestate.com to get more information about the live chat, or for help in creating a commenting account.

Want to join the conversation? Here’s how to create an account





1. Scroll to the bottom of this page until you see the comment section



2. Click sign in to comment



3. Enter your email address and a password — OR — sign in with Facebook or Google



4. Confirm your account via the email sent to your email inbox



5. Log in to the comment section and get started

