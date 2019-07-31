Richland County audited the penny program. Then agreed not to disclose the results

The intersection of Clemson road and Earth road in Richland County is slated for improvements with proceeds from the penny sales tax. 10/4/17 tdominick@thestate.com

Richland County Council paid an accounting firm to review its $1 billion, penny tax-funded roads program, then signed an agreement not to disclose the results.

The non-disclosure agreement, or NDA, is mentioned in a letter Councilman Joe Walker sent to the accounting firm of Cheery Bekaert asking the firm to release the full information to the public.

Walker says in the letter he was asked to sign the legally-binding agreement not to publicly disclose the private contents of the audit by county attorney Larry Smith before Walker could review it.

“I question the validity of forcing an elected public official to maintain confidentiality as it pertains to the results of a publicly funded audit on a public tax program,” Walker writes. His letter indicates the audit has been ongoing for more than a year and a half.

Accountants with Cheery Bekaert presented the audit results to the council in May. Cheery Bekaert said it was unable to reach a conclusion on how the private consortium that manages the penny program operated due to an ongoing legal dispute between Richland County and the consortium, the Program Development Team, over payments.

The audit did identify “significant deficiencies” in how the joint venture managed the billion-dollar road program, according to the publicly available report.

Walker declined to characterize to The State what other information found by the accounting firm might be covered by the NDA and has not been made available to the public, citing the NDA.

Walker indicates in his letter he knows of Richland County residents ready to pursue legal action to get the full audit results. He said the public has the right to know what’s in the report.

“Those paying for it deserve to know its findings,” Walker said in the letter. “Although I obviously cannot speak to the results themselves, I am keenly aware of the publics perspective that no one keeps good news a secret for this long.”

Earlier this week, Walker wrote to S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson requesting an investigation of Richland County, citing allegations of misconduct and irregularities made by former Richland County Administrator Gerald Seals in a letter disputing his firing last year.

“I believe this audit and the associated request for secrecy fall squarely into those questionable activities,” Walker writes in the letter, which was copied to Wilson and U.S. Attorney for South Carolina Sherri Lydon.