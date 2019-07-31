Local
19-year-old identified as motorcyclist run over by tractor-trailer in deadly I-26 crash
The coroner has identified a motorcyclist killed in a Monday crash with a tractor-trailer that shut down part of Interstate 26.
The deadly crash happened just before noon Monday in the westbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker 101, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A TAO motorcycle and a tractor-trailer were both traveling west on I-26 when the motorcyclist tried to change lanes but hit the side of the truck, Jones said. He was ejected from the bike and ended up under the 18-wheeler.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts on Wednesday identified the motorcyclist as 19-year-old Benito Santiago Alejando, of Sid Sites Road in Irmo. Alejandro died at the scene from massive blunt force injuries, Watts said.
The crash shut down the westbound lanes of I-26 for hours Monday.
Comments