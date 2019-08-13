White Knoll High School student charged for threatening to shoot up school

Lack of ‘Hate Crime’ legislation prevents arrest for hateful videos Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced during a press conference, that the young man arrested for making threats to students at Cardinal Newman High School, could not be charged with a crime for the hateful content of the videos. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced during a press conference, that the young man arrested for making threats to students at Cardinal Newman High School, could not be charged with a crime for the hateful content of the videos.

A White Knoll High School student was charged with making threats to the school after he posted an online threat that was sent to administrators 8 days before classes are set to resume.

The student, a rising junior whose name is not being released because he is younger than 17, made threats to shoot up the school and to kill himself, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

“White Knoll administrators notified us about the threat after a student shared a screen shot and related details of what the suspect posted online,” Sheriff Jay Koon said, according to a news release. “We always take these threats seriously.”

Investigators from the sheriff’s department interviewed the student at his home on Monday night, according to the news release.

The student was suspended from White Knoll High School, according to a Lexington 1 spokesperson, but was released to his parents by the sheriff’s department pending a mental health evaluation. Lexington 1 schools are scheduled to resume classes on Aug. 20.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is continuing an investigation into the threats.