Sumter police seek two in deadly shooting

Sumter police are seeking two additional men in connection with a supposed gang-related deadly shooting that occurred last month.

Sheldon Benjamin, 22, and Jay McBride, 25, both of Mayesville, are wanted for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol in connection to a shooting incident at the Hop In (Sunoco) convenience store, Broad Street, on Sept. 8, according to a news release.

The shooting left two men dead. At least three other people were injured in the shooting.,

Killed were Gregory Middleton, 30, and his cousin, Michael Rodgers, 30.

Ellquin Williams and Devante Wilson were arrested after the shooting. Diontrae Epps, one of the three wounded in the shooting, was charged with murder and other charges.

Two other men, Perry Vanburen and Kendall Dow, turned themselves in to police. Police are also still searching for Keyonte McGee on an unrelated family court bench warrant.

The shooting was said to be gang related.

If you have information about their whereabouts, please call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700. Information can be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).

You can also go to www.P3tips.com and click on the “Submit a New Tip” tab or download the P3 Tips app to your Apple or Android devices.

