Hot yoga studio opens wellness cafe at new Rosewood ‘collective’

The Well Collective is looking to be a one-stop shop for your wellness needs.

The Rosewood Drive business recently opened the Well Cafe next door to Studio Fire at 3000 Rosewood.

The cafe offers a “plant-based” wellness menu, said assistant manager Ahna Kollar. The cafe offers coffee, tea and smoothies along with snacks, including an expanded menu after teaming up with the Good Life Cafe, Kollar said.

The cafe plans to hold a grand opening event the week of Nov. 5 to Nov. 10.

It’s one of three businesses under the Well Collective umbrella held up by owners Hannah Bratcher and Kelly Holbrook.

Next door is Studio Fire which opened in August offering a mix of hot yoga and ballet barre exercises. Most of the studio’s workouts are heated, with the hot yoga class reaching temperatures as high as 99 degrees.

The collective also offers a boutique retail space offering athletic wear and brands like Alo Yoga.

“All our brands are either women-owned or have a social mission,” Bratcher said. “It’s curated. We try to support local business.”

In adding to its exercise offerings, the studio also houses a massage therapist, a dietitian and an esthetician. Bratcher envisions expanding the collective to include multiple women small business owners and entrepreneurs.

The studio replaced barre3, which earlier this year opened a new location with a nail salon on Devine Street.

