$18 million renovation planned for Finlay Park; Whitewater Center still in play

Columbia’s “crown jewel” is about to get some serious polish.

City officials revealed plans Thursday for an $18 million renovation of Finlay Park, the first concrete plans to be announced after years of discussions concerning how to bring life back to the downtown park.

And while the city plans to go forward with a publicly funded re-do of the majority of the downtown park, a portion of the park is being set aside for plans that are still in the works with the U.S. National Whitewater Center based in Charlotte.

A new fountain, new stage, new security station, new pond and streams, new play area and more events are the major elements of the Finlay Park renovation, which could be completed in the next two years, once Columbia City Council officially approves the plans and a funding plan, which has not yet been announced.

Columbia City Councilman Ed McDowell described the Finlay Park renovation as “mind-blowing” and “a game-changer for the city.”

Finlay Park is “very much connected with the psyche of the city and who we aspire to be,” Mayor Steve Benjamin said. “And now, because of the growth we’re seeing in the central business district and also the Vista, (Finlay Park) represents a really great opportunity to connect the city in a meaningful way.”

What to do with Finlay Park has been one of the biggest questions hanging over the city for years.

Myriad ideas for park revitalization have been bandied about — a community building, a series of waterfalls and even a miniature beach. But hefty project price tags and a lack of identified funding have held the city back from making moves on any ideas thus far.

Now, the park’s once-iconic fountain that has been dry for at least four years will be restored, with cascading water features feeding into a completely new pond (the current pond will be filled in). A new stream also will be carved through the center of the park, where city leaders imagine activities such as miniature sailboat races could be held.

Plans for the park also include a new performance and event stage where the current amphitheater sits; a “destination” playground with a splash pad; redesigned walking paths and multi-level overlook platforms providing views of downtown Columbia.

A rendering of plans for renovations at Finlay Park in downtown Columbia, SC. Provided photo City of Columbia

Along Taylor Street, in the space currently occupied by a small event stage, parking and restroom area, a chunk of the park is being set aside for possible private development by the Whitewater Center. City leaders did not reveal details about those plans Thursday, as the city is still negotiating with the Whitewater Center.

Jonathan Comish, president of the Arsenal Hill neighborhood that wraps around Finlay Park, said the plans for the park excite him.

“I like how much of the green space is being preserved. I like the playground,” he said. “The neighborhood association wants more life downtown, wants the Main Street renaissance to keep moving toward the river. So ... things that draw more activity and eyeballs are good.”

Though he and other residents had expressed some concerns in the past about possible directions the development of Finlay Park could take, Comish said Thursday, “I feel like we were listened to, for sure. ... They’ve taken into account our quality of life.”

The 28-year-old, 14-acre park, named for a former Columbia mayor, once was considered a centerpiece of downtown. In recent years, it suffered a lack of maintenance and funding, and many folks in the city have complained about the homeless people who frequently congregate at the park.

Benjamin and McDowell emphasized on Thursday that Finlay Park is a park for everyone — including the homeless. But, city leaders said, more staff will be devoted to maintenance and security at the park in the future. An expected increase of regular activity at the park should also allay feelings of discomfort for park visitors, they said.

Despite its lackluster reputation of late, Finlay Park still regularly hosts unique, free and fairly well-attended events, including performances by the S.C. Shakespeare Company as well as summertime movies and concerts aimed at families. In addition, new playground equipment was installed at the park two years ago. That playground equipment will be reused at the renovated park.

A year ago, the city revealed it was working with the U.S. National Whitewater Center in Charlotte to consider ideas for redeveloping the park through a possible public-private partnership.

The Whitewater Center is a nationally known outdoor recreation center that features activities such as whitewater rafting and kayaking, paddleboarding, rock climbing, ropes courses and mountain biking, as well as concerts and festivals throughout the year.

The Whitewater Center was the only company to respond to the city’s call for project ideas at Finlay Park.

As the city moves toward revitalizing the park, the 9.5-acre post office property next door is likely to play a factor. The city recently purchased that property (though the U.S. Postal Service will maintain a long-term lease). City leaders have said having control of that property will allow the them to be more creative with opportunities for Finlay Park.