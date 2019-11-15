Opening date set for Midlands’ first Publix GreenWise market

Publix will open its first GreenWise market in the Columbia area at Lexington Marketplace on Sunset Boulevard next month.

GreenWise Markets are a spin-off from traditional Publix stores, but they feature more organic and specialty products and other features in-store, neatly grouped to make a more organized shopping experience. The first store opened in Tallahassee, Florida, in October, and the grocer has expanded to other states since.

The markets have a drink bar, where shoppers can purchase kombucha on tap, smoothies and acai bowls, wine, locally roasted coffee and craft beer. GreenWise stores also offer fresh cooked foods, imported cheeses, organic meats, sausage made in-store and seafood. A personal care section will have soaps, bathroom products and natural goods.

Publix launched its first GreenWise Market last year to be competitive in a market increasingly dominated by specialty and natural foods stores. The markets are divided into five sections: care (personal/health items), finds (specialty foods), eats (prepared foods), cuts (deli) and pours (beverages).

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Lexington GreenWise store will open on on Wednesday, Dec. 4. It is located at 5336 Sunset Bvd., Suite A.

There is one other GreenWise store in South Carolina, in Mount Pleasant.