SC voters hoped penny tax would fix roads in their communities. But USC benefited most

When Joyce Omega Delk began knocking on doors, asking people to support Richland County’s penny-tax program in 2012, she believed a small portion of the $1 billion raised would pave dirt roads and improve transportation in long neglected, rural areas.

Delk told neighbors the proceeds would pay to widen and pave their own street, Wilson McCoy Road in Eastover — a promise frequently relayed over the years by county officials. The bumpy road floods during heavy rainstorms, making it difficult to drive and nearly impossible to evacuate.

But in the years since voters approved the referendum, the paving plan for Delk’s road has been scrapped. Her community isn’t alone. Hardly any work has been done in Lower Richland eight years into the program.

“What are they doing with the money?” asked Delk, 69, sitting on a wooden bench in her front yard. “Where is it going?”

The answer: The University of South Carolina.

Nearly one out of every $6 the county plans to spend on referendum roadway projects will directly benefit the university and its sports facilities, according to an analysis of penny tax projects by The State Media Co.

That’s more than $100 million of the $656 million voters approved in 2012. The remaining amount benefited The COMET bus system, including increased services around the USC campus.

Meanwhile, the bus stop near Delk’s home has been discontinued and her disabled 29-year-old son, Jamal, who uses crutches, has one less option to get to doctor appointments.

“It’s upsetting because you go into the city and see all the work being done for USC and you think, ‘Why can’t the county come and do our road?’” Delk said.

Twenty-four of the referendum’s 50 top-ranked dirt roads won’t be paved. County staff also stopped 25 other roads on the list from being paved due to staff recommendations or “property issues,” 16 of which are located in the Lower Richland area.

Joyce Omega Delk, pictured on October 30, 2020, campaigned for Richland County’s sales tax referendum in hopes her road would be paved. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

“It doesn’t ring fair to me,” Delk said.

It’s a common refrain heard across the county these days.

Many Richland County voters supported the referendum to not only pave dirt roads but to widen heavily traveled routes, making their work commutes quicker and safer.

And yet, residents like Berry Marcus Jr. are still sitting in traffic along Clemson Road in Northeast Richland. The revised $15 million project is nearing a 2021 completion date — nearly two years behind its original schedule.

Countywide, nearly all 14 planned road widening projects have seen delays, nine of which are currently on hold or still in the pre-construction phase.

And the dirt road Marcus lives on, Elton Walker Road, is no longer slated for paving. Of the nearly 600 dirt roads the county hoped to pave, only 66 have been completed so far, accounting for just 11 miles. Lower Richland has seen just 10 roads paved for a combined 1.1 miles.

“To put the penny sales tax around the university is not what the tax was supposed to be used for,” Marcus said.

Other referendum projects have been significantly scaled back. For example, Lower Richland’s Pineview Road was trimmed from a $40 million project to an $8 million because the county didn’t have enough money. Plans to widen the nearly 3-mile road to five lanes was shortened to approximately 1.7 miles instead.

County officials point to incorrect project estimates as part of the reason along with rising construction costs.