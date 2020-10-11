Body found in Cayce quarry could be missing USC student, police say

A body matching the description of a missing University of South Carolina student was found Sunday night, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Samuel Laundon, 19, had been missing since Saturday morning, and authorities had combed the area by air and foot the past two days. Columbia Fire Department also assisted in the search and found a man matching Laundon’s description in the Martin Marietta Cayce Quarry around 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to confirm the man’s identity and determine his cause of death.

“This is not the outcome we were hoping for,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Sunday in a statement. “I’m sorry it ended this way. We are praying for him and his family.”

Laundon was walking home with several friends in the Olympia-Granby area when they got lost Saturday at about 2:30 a.m., according to police. Laundon jumped a fence in an effort to reach his destination faster, police said, and when his friends called a ride-sharing service to take them home, Laundon declined to climb back over.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

That happened after law enforcement broke up a crowd of students because of a noise complaint, the Daily Gamecock reported.

Laundon is listed in USC’s online student directory, and a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s department confirmed he is a student.