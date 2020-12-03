State says Richland Co. rejected offer to avoid repaying millions in Penny Tax funds

Richland County attorney Larry Smith attends a meeting of the Richland County Council. tglantz@thestate.com

Richland County could have avoided repaying $32.5 million for its mishandling of penny tax projects had it accepted an offer from the Department of Revenue four years ago, a letter obtained by The State shows.

Now, the top two attorneys entangled in an ongoing lawsuit with the agency and who have been advising the council on the issue are leaving with no clear replacement plan in place.

After nearly 30 years of service, Richland County’s lead attorney, Larry Smith, is retiring. With him goes Chief Deputy attorney Brad Farrar, who has accepted a job as Aiken County’s lead attorney starting in January.

“I’m just retiring, people do it everyday,” Smith said Thursday, adding that he’s willing to help the county with ongoing matters and its transition to finding a replacement.

Council Chairman Paul Livingston notified fellow council members of the departures via email earlier this week, leaving several members concerned about the timing. The departures were first reported by The Post and Courier.

“This is all news to me!” Councilman Jim Manning wrote in an email.

Currently, Richland County is fighting DOR in court to keep from repaying tens of millions of dollars that were misspent, according to a DOR audit, a position upheld by a S.C. Supreme Court.

A February letter, obtained by The State and previously distributed to council members, shows DOR Director Hartley Powell wrote County Administrator Leonardo Brown to provide an update of the ongoing legal dispute. At the time it was unknown exactly how much the county had misspent, though it was estimated to be several million.

In the letter, Powell details how Smith and attorney Malane Pike rejected a proposal that would have ultimately saved taxpayers $32.5 million, citing that the county wanted an opinion from the Supreme Court.

Smith said Thursday that DOR made no such proposal. Former County Administrator Gerlad Seals, however, reaffirmed DOR’s letter by saying it was discussed in executive session with council members.

According to Powell’s letter, DOR proposed that both parties drop their appeals in the case and settle if the county agreed to simply adopt a standard set of generally applied accounting principles (GAAP) to govern the penny tax moving forward.

“That offer was rejected,” Powell wrote.

Livingston said he was unaware of such an offer being made at the time.

“Without knowing the details, if it had just simply said the county could move forward without having to pay the money back, it would have been considered,” Livingston said.

Seals, who was county administrator at the time, said he recalled the offer being discussed in a “very chaotic” executive session meeting of the county council.

“(The council) felt that they needed an apology, that they wanted us to keep fighting and urged us to win,” Seals recalled. “They were very upset with the temerity of the Department of Revenue to challenge them on this. There was screaming and yelling, and then it just sort of let up. I couldn’t come out of that with an understanding of what the directions were.”

Seals said he was personally concerned about the county’s legal position, and said so at the time.

“If (DOR does) an audit, the county’s not going to win an audit,” he said. “Staff takes a lot of blame, but it’s the job of staff to make the council fully aware of their options, then it’s a policy decision for the council.”

Councilman Joe Walker said the burden is ultimately on the council to provide direction to its legal team.

“It points to the stress put under from councils past and current to provide clear direction to the county attorney,” Walker said. “Would DOR be willing, with a substantially new council and new legal team, to offer the same deal as was offered in 2016? I would be optimistic, particularly with a council more interested in protecting the county than it’s personal endeavors and projects.”

Several members were caught of guard by the sudden departures, which take decades of institutional knowledge and a deep understanding of arguably the most costly and controversial subject in the county’s history: the billion dollar penny sales tax referendum.

“I’m deeply concerned by your email and Mr. Smith’s immediate departure without firm plans for a transition,” Councilwoman Chakisse Newton wrote to Livingston and others. “We are also in the midst of several significant lawsuits which would need to be transitioned to protect the county’s legal position. This is extremely short notice for a position of this importance.”

Smith, in an email to Livingston on Wednesday, suggested that attorney Elizabeth McLean would be a suitable replacement, adding that she has been with the county for nearly 20 years and is “well situated to assume an acting or interim role as County Attorney.”

Smith’s departure is set to be discussed at the Dec. 8 meeting, though Smith has volunteered to stay on through the end of the month and would be willing to consider helping with a transition beyond, if council desired.