Deputies seeking teen in New Year’s Eve shooting death at Columbia hotel

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking a 19-year-old suspect in connection with a New Year’s Eve shooting death at a Columbia hotel.

Deputies said Saturday afternoon they are seeking William Cornelius Moore-Holley, 19, in the shooting death of a man at the Red Roof Inn at 7431 Nates Road in Columbia. A department spokeswoman says Moore-Holley is facing charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a crime.

According to RCSD reports, deputies responded to the northeast Columbia hotel at about 11:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. They found a man in a room there who had been shot in the lower body. The victim was rushed to an area hospital, where he died.

A clerk at the Red Roof Inn told The State on Friday that the shooting resulted from a dispute in an upstairs room. No guests in other rooms were injured, he said.

The sheriff’s department said Moore-Holley should not be approached if spotted, as he could be armed. Residents are asked to call 911 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com if they know of his whereabouts.

