Columbia likely to extend its mask ordinance, even as state loosens restrictions

While the state has recently loosened COVID-19 restrictions, including some mask measures, officials in Columbia have been clear: The city’s mask mandate is still in effect, and will likely soon be extended.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster on March 1 lifted his “last call” order, which had cut off alcohol sales at bars and restaurants at 11 p.m. Then, on March 5, the governor ended the requirement that masks be worn in state buildings and inside restaurants when patrons aren’t eating and drinking.

But while the governor is relaxing mask rules, Columbia’s city mask mandate remains in place. The current city ordinance is good through early April.

The current ordinance says that face masks “which cover the nose and mouth shall be required in all public places within the city. All persons entering a commercial establishment in the city must wear a face covering while inside the establishment. A face covering must also be worn in situations where distances between people change frequently such as a busy sidewalk, waiting area, or popular outdoor area where it is impractical or impossible to maintain six feet of distance at all times.”

Over the weekend, after McMaster lifted certain statewide restrictions, Columbia sent out advisories and posts on social media reminding residents that the city’s law was still on the books.

And, even as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to trend downward, city officials appear set to extend their mask law for at least one more 60-day period. City Manager Teresa Wilson told The State she expects a mask extension will likely be on Council’s March 16 agenda.

At-large Councilman Howard Duvall also expects the Council will take it up next week.

“I feel like the will of the Council is to put it on one more time,” Duvall said. “One more 60 days.”

Meanwhile, at-large Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine said she thinks Council will do at least one more extension on the mask mandate, but could look at further extensions, depending on the arc of COVID in coming months.

Third-term Mayor Steve Benjamin told The State now is simply not the time to let up on the city mask law.

“There are still some concerns about another potential surge, with (COVID) variants, and we want to keep our eyes on it,” Benjamin said. “So, we continue to track that and follow data, and when it is clear that ending the mask ordinance is the most prudent thing to do in the interest of public health, we’ll make that decision collectively. But I don’t expect that to be made soon.”

COVID-19 cases have been trending downward in South Carolina. For instance, on Tuesday the state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 425 new cases, and a 4.7% positivity rate on coronavirus tests. It’s a far cry from December and January, when days with 2,000 or more positive tests were commonplace.

There were 604 South Carolinians with COVID-19 in state hospital beds as of Tuesday, down dramatically from January, when there were days when more than 2,400 coronavirus patients were occupying SC hospital beds.

And COVID vaccines have started to accelerate in South Carolina. According to state records, more than 1.2 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the Palmetto State, as of Monday.

Still, despite more encouraging numbers, city officials say it isn’t yet time to let go of coronavirus precautions. Duvall said lifting restrictions now is akin to “spiking the ball on the 10-yard line.”

“We have almost scored a touchdown, and we have to push it on through to make that touchdown, and not stop prematurely and let the virus take hold again,” the second-term councilman said. “The easiest thing for us to do is to wear a mask. I had both of my vaccinations a month ago, and yet I’m standing here at Five Guys right now with a mask on.”

Devine said she also thinks masks need to be the law in the city for a bit longer.

“We are going to have a while before (a majority of) people are vaccinated, so I think we are going to need to stay the course a little bit,” Devine said. “So I’d imagine we’d extend it one more time, if not more than once.”

Columbia has had some form of a mask ordinance in place since last June. It initially came with a $25 fine for violators. However the city tweaked the ordinance in November, making it a $100 fine. It is considered a civil penalty, not a criminal offense. Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins told The State that fire marshals have written more than 560 tickets to individuals since July 1.

Both Wilson and Duvall said any coming extension would likely be similar to the mask ordinances the city has long had in place, and not a “beefed up” version of the law that was briefly considered last month. That version would have had fines of up to $500 for repeat mask offenders and much stricter penalties for businesses violating the ordinance. However, that enhanced mask law never made it to a Council vote.