Here are the candidates to be Lexington County’s new administrator

Lexington County has named three finalists in the running to be its new county administrator.

Lexington County Council approved the three candidates at a specially called meeting on Monday: David Cotton, the manager of Hertford County, North Carolina; Christine Durant, the deputy county administrator in Charleston County; and Lynn Sturkie, Lexington County’s current interim administrator.

Former county administrator Joe Mergo left his post at the end of 2020. Mergo had served in the job for nine years and worked for Lexington County for 25 years overall. He started out working in the county magistrate’s court and went on to oversee Lexington County’s solid waste management and animal services before he became the deputy administrator in 2007.

Sturkie, the county’s IT director, has served as Lexington County’s interim administrator for two and a half months as the county searches for a permanent replacement.

Monday’s selections come after County Council spent hours in closed executive sessions to interview candidates since the beginning of the year. Forty-one total applicants were considered for the position, Lexington County said in a press release.

The county plans to name the new administrator soon, the press release said.