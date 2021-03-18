Search for woman who hasn’t been seen since leaving convenience store, SC cops say

The Sumter Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman.

Rebecca Danielle Brown has not been seen since going out with friends Wednesday, police said in a news release.

The 23-year-old Sumter resident went missing after 9 p.m., according to the release.

Rebecca Danielle Brown was reported missing by the Sumter Police Department. Sumter Police Department

Brown was last seen walking off from the Sumter Stop on South Guignard Drive, police said. That’s near the intersection with Pocalla Road, and about 14 miles from her home.

Information on where she was walking, or if she was alone, was not made available.

Police described Brown as about 5-foot-4 and 165 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a blue long-sleeved shirt as well as a black and gray zip-up sweatshirt, police said.

Anyone with information on Brown, or who has seen her, is asked to call police at 803-436-2700, or 911 in the case of an emergency.

