Teens reported missing in Richland County are found, deputies say

Two teenagers reported missing in separate incidents last week have been found, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The unrelated searches have ended for Kaleel McCain, 16, and Azirus Williams, 15, the sheriff’s department said in news releases.

Information on where McCain and Williams were found, or if they were alone, was not made available.

McCain, who has a medical condition, was back at his Columbia home, the sheriff’s department said on Monday morning. Before going missing, McCain was last seen March 31 leaving his home on Sterling Cross Drive, according to the sheriff’s department.

About an hour after McCain was reported missing, the sheriff’s department asked for help finding Williams — another missing teenager with a medical condition. The 15-year-old was last seen March 28 leaving a family member’s home on Cloister Place.

On Sunday night, the sheriff’s department said Williams has been located and was safe.

Further information on the conditions of Williams and McCain was not available.

There was no word if McCain or Williams were considered a runaways.

