Richland sheriff’s deputy fired after alcohol reportedly found in his system in crash

Former Richland County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Michael Mazerolle. Richland County Sheriff's Department

A veteran Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy has been fired after reportedly having alcohol in his system when he crashed his patrol car.

Sgt. Michael Mazerolle was involved in a single-vehicle collision that happened near Koon Road in Irmo on April 1, according to the sheriff’s department. That runs from Dutch Fork High School to U.S. 176, near Exit 101 on Interstate 26.

According to a Friday news release, the department received medical reports that Mazerolle had alcohol in his system during the crash. Sheriff Leon Lott initiated an investigation by the department’s Office of Professional Standards.

Subsequently, Mazerolle was fired Friday for violating department policy by having alcohol in his system while operating a county vehicle.

“His behavior is inexcusable, and I will not tolerate that from my deputies,” Lott said in the release. “I hold my deputies to a much higher standard and anyone who works for me knows that I will hold them accountable. ... It’s frustrating, I know we are better than this and our community expects better from us.”

The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash with the sheriff’s department’s support.

Mazerolle was first employed with the sheriff’s department from 2001 to 2020. He was rehired at the department in Feb. 2021.