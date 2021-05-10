Searches continue for Midlands teens who have been missing for a week, cops say

The search continues for two missing Midlands teenagers, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

In unrelated cases, a 13- and 16-year-old were reported as runaways last week, the sheriff’s office said.

Aleyah Baker, 13, has not been heard from since leaving her Sumter home in Meadowbrook Road on May 1, the sheriff’s office said. She was reported missing by the sheriff’s office on May 7.

There was no word if Baker was alone when she was last seen.

Aleyah Baker, 13, was reported missing by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Baker could be staying with family in Sumter County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office described Baker as a 5-foot, 105-pound girl with brown eyes and black hair.

In a separate case, the sheriff’s office is also still searching for 16-year-old Maya “Oliver” Bishop.

Bishop was last seen at home on Traditions Lane in Dalzell on the night of May 4, according to the sheriff’s office. Two days later Bishop was reported missing by the sheriff’s office.

Maya “Oliver” Bishop, 16, was reported missing by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Bishop is diabetic, and took medication before leaving home, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office described Bishop as 5-6 and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and blue hair. Bishop was last seen wearing a black sports bra under Army-green overalls with burgundy-colored Vans shoes, the sheriff’s office said.

There was no word if Bishop was alone when last seen.

As of Sunday, the sheriff’s department has not provided any updated information about the searches, other than to confirm the teens are still missing.

Information on why Baker and Bishop left their homes was not made available.

Anyone who has seen Baker or Bishop, or has information about them, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.