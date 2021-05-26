Columbia Housing received several gas-related complaints before leak was discovered

Residents at the St. Andrews Terrace public housing complex complained about problems with the gas several times over a month before the service was shut off last week, according to a press release from the Columbia Housing Authority Tuesday afternoon.

Between April 12 and May 11, the housing authority received five gas-related work orders at the St. Andrews Terrace Apartments.

“With each report, the fire department was notified, and Dominion Energy was called to assess the situation,” the press release stated.

But the gas was not shut off until Friday, May 21. That afternoon, the housing authority said it was voluntarily evacuating 24 residents there after the Columbia Fire Department inspected the property and discovered a gas leak.

Mike DeSuma, the public information officer for the fire department, said that its crews have responded to five gas-related complaints at the property this year, but two of those complaints were filed before April 12, when the housing authority received its first work order. He added that based on the fire department’s records, it can’t be determined whether the department was notified by residents or the housing authority.

In all five cases reported to the fire department, residents complained that they smelled gas. In four of those cases, the fire department detected a gas leak and shut off the gas in the affected units. In one case, no gas leak was detected.

The State has asked Dominion Energy for information on their response to the five gas-related work orders.

When asked why the gas was not turned off sooner, a housing authority spokesperson said maintenance teams and a third party contractor had resolved each work order as it came in.

“There was no cause for immediate concern as the incident was considered non-threatening,” the spokesperson wrote in an email. She added that the decision to shut off the gas on May 21 was done “out of an abundance of caution.”

On Monday, Columbia Housing Authority CEO Ivory Mathews said that Dominion found the source of the gas leak that triggered last week’s voluntary evacuation. Dominion later released a statement refuting that claim, and the housing authority has since issued a correction.

“The underground leak detected and repaired by Dominion was not related to any of the indoor leaks detected by the fire department in the St. Andrews Terrace units,” stated Tuesday’s press release. “Columbia Housing is responsible for any work inside the units to address the leaks.”

Now, the housing authority says it wants to transition away from using natural gas and instead power the whole complex with electricity.

So far five of the units have been converted to all-electric and the remaining 19 units should be completed in a matter of weeks, the housing authority spokesperson told The State.

On Monday, Mathews said 10 families at the property had opted to stay at a hotel paid for by the housing authority. Some families stayed at the apartment complex even though the gas had been shut off. The families that stayed were offered $500 to cover any expenses incurred as a result of the gas shutoff.

When asked if the housing authority would continue to search for the source of the leak so the gas could be turned back on in the interim, the spokesperson from Columbia Housing said identifying the source was “moot” and that the authority would continue to accommodate residents who have no gas for cooking or hot water.

In 2019, the housing authority came under fire after two residents died of carbon monoxide poisoning at the now-shuttered Allen Benedict Court public housing complex on Harden Street. A subsequent city investigation found 869 code violations, including missing carbon monoxide detectors, faulty fire alarms, and exposed wires.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said when the department inspected St Andrews Terrace on Friday, no fire code violations were found.

“As long as the gas is off, I’m not concerned about the safety there,” he said.

The State has called the Columbia Police Department’s Code Enforcement Division to see if any building code violations have been reported at the property.