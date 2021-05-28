AC Flora High School mourns death of student-athlete killed in Thursday shooting

AC Flora High school ebohatch@thestate.com

A Richland County school district and its high school are mourning the death of a student who died Thursday night.

In an email to students and families, A.C. Flora High School Principal Susan Childs said Carlisle Kelly, an 18-year-old high school senior, died as a result of a shooting Thursday night.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office said Kelly, whose given name is John Carlisle Kelly, was involved a fatal homicide shooting about 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Frasier Street, off Bluff Road.

Coroner Naida Rutherford said her office is working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the shooting.

In a Facebook post for media, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to Frasier Street for a suspicious car and found the car with several bullet holes in the driver’s side door and an unresponsive male in the driver’s seat who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s department said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Childs said Kelly played ultimate frisbee, ran cross country and played soccer. Kelly had three assists this season.

Childs said the school and Richland 1 will offer support services in person and virtually to assist students, who are encouraged to meet with staff, Childs aid.

“Please keep the Kelly family in your thoughts and prayers,” Childs said.

Kelly is the second student the A.C. Flora community has mourned this school year.

In November last year, 17-year-old Bailey Pratt died as a result of single-vehicle collision on Garners Ferry Road.

He was a junior and baseball player at the school.