Here’s why 5 lions born at Riverbanks Zoo are leaving Columbia

They’re all grown up and moving out to start life on their own.

Five lions born at Riverbanks Zoo about two years ago — Asha, Amara, Zari, Cleo and Harisa — were moved to different zoos across the U.S., according to a Wednesday Instagram post from the Columbia-area zoo.

Three of the lions — Zari, Cleo and Harisa — were moved last month to the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago. Two of the former cubs, Asha and Amara, were moved last year. Asha went to the Santa Barbara Zoo in May, and Amara moved to the Knoxville Zoo in November.

“Once the five lionesses, Asha, Amara, Zari, Cleo, and Hasira, reached two years of age they were ready to begin forming prides of their own,” read a post on Riverbanks’ Instagram. “Watching the Riverbanks pride grow and change over the past few years has been a whirlwind of fun!”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The zoo said the decision was based on recommendations from the African Lion Species Survival Plan, a program from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums focused on the long-term sustainability of the species.

“Our community can celebrate knowing that Riverbanks’ pride continues to make contributions to the North American managed population of African lions!” the post read.

Zuri, Lindelani and Thabisa, the parents of the five former cubs, will remain at Riverbanks to enjoy being “empty nesters,” the zoo posted.

The five cubs were born in two litters in 2018. The first three were born in April to mother Thabisa and the next two arrived in October, birthed by mother Lindelani. Visitors to the zoo could see some of the cubs starting in July 2018.