2020 Census numbers are in. Here’s what has changed in Richland County

Northeast Columbia residents contend with the traffic back-up at the intersection of Two Notch Road and Sparkleberry Lane. 6/25/04 Renee Ittner-McManus/The State
Northeast Columbia residents contend with the traffic back-up at the intersection of Two Notch Road and Sparkleberry Lane. 6/25/04 Renee Ittner-McManus/The State

South Carolina 2020 census data

Richland County’s population grew 8.2% over the past 10 years, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The 2020 Census counted 416,147 residents in the county. The headcount in 2010 was 384,504.

Richland has the second largest population in the state, second only to Greenville County, which has 525,534 residents.

The city of Columbia saw a modest 5.7% population increase. But with a headcount of 136,632, the state capital still has more residents than any other place in the county.

Blythewood saw the most significant growth at 134.6%. The population is now 4,772.

Though the county grew overall, the populations of Eastover, Gadsden and Hopkins in the Lower Richland area shrunk. The number of residents there decreased by 24.5%, 20.3% and 12.3% respectively.

Profile Image of Rebecca Liebson
Rebecca Liebson
Rebecca Liebson covers housing and livability for The State. She is also a Report for America corps member. Rebecca joined The State in 2020. She graduated from Stony Brook University in 2019 and has written for The New York Times, The New York Post and NBC. Her work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, the Hearst Foundation and the Press Club of Long Island. Support my work with a digital subscription
