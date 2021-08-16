Father-and-sons’ Italian pizzeria set to open in Five Points. What’s on the menu?

Blue Pizza SC is a family-owned restaurant in Five Points, Columbia, S.C. BluePizzaSC.com

A father and his two sons are opening up a pizza joint in Five Points in the coming months.

Blue Pizza SC, owned by John Fredericks, is gearing up to open the location in Columbia, at 2123 Greene St. near Martin Luther King Jr. Park, according to a newly-created website and pair of social media accounts.

The family-owned restaurant will offer slices of artisan pizzas and smoothies as part of its Italian cuisine, according to its website, bluepizzasc.com. Customers will be able to choose from specialty pizzas ranging from $13 to $25 or go with more traditional items, such as shrimp scampi, meatball subs, salads, spaghetti carbonara and Blue-boli, the shop’s version of stromboli.

The official opening was planned for Aug. 13 but is listed as temporarily closed on Google. It’s unclear when the grand opening will be rescheduled.

The new restaurant is opening in the former Nicky’s Pizzeria space, which closed earlier this summer after nearly a decade in Five Points.